BRS MLAs Demand Apology from CM for Allegedly Insulting MLA Sabitha Reddy in Assembly: Video

Tension Escalates as BRS MLAs Call for CM’s Apology; Large Deployment of Marshals at Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday as BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) MLAs demanded an apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly insulting MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy during a recent assembly session.

The incident has sparked a heated debate and escalated tensions within the political landscape of Telangana.

Incident Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when CM Revanth Reddy reportedly made remarks in the assembly that BRS MLAs have deemed disrespectful towards Sabitha Indra Reddy, a respected member of the legislative assembly. The remarks have ignited outrage among BRS members, who have since been demanding a public apology from the Chief Minister.

The BRS MLAs, expressing their dissatisfaction, stated that the alleged insult was not just towards Sabitha Indra Reddy but also towards the dignity of the assembly. “The Chief Minister’s remarks were completely unacceptable,” said a BRS spokesperson. “We demand an immediate apology in the assembly.”

BRS MLAs Demand Apology

In response to the incident, BRS MLAs have taken a firm stand, demanding that CM Revanth Reddy issue an apology to Sabitha Indra Reddy on the assembly floor. They have announced plans to raise the issue as soon as the assembly session begins, vowing not to relent until an apology is issued.

“We will not back down until the Chief Minister apologizes to Sabitha Indra Reddy in front of the entire assembly,” declared one BRS MLA. “This is about respect and accountability.”

Deployment of Marshals

In anticipation of the protests, a significant deployment of marshals has been ordered at the assembly premises to maintain order and security. The decision was taken to prevent any disruptions during the assembly proceedings and to ensure that the session continues smoothly despite the growing tension.

Security personnel have been stationed at key points around the assembly building, prepared to handle any situation that may arise from the ongoing dispute.

Protests Continue Despite Suspensions

Despite the suspension of some BRS MLAs for their disruptive actions during the session, the party has vowed to continue their protests until the Chief Minister issues an apology. The suspended MLAs have stated that they will persist in their demonstrations both inside and outside the assembly.

“Even if we are suspended, we will not stop protesting until the Chief Minister apologizes,” said a senior BRS leader. “This is a matter of principle, and we will stand firm in our demands.”

Political Reactions and Implications

The incident has drawn reactions from across the political spectrum, with various parties weighing in on the issue. Some have criticized the Chief Minister for his alleged remarks, while others have questioned the BRS’s aggressive stance.

Political analysts suggest that this confrontation could have broader implications for the relationship between the ruling party and opposition groups in Telangana. The ongoing tensions highlight the growing divide and the challenges faced by the state government in managing political discord.

Conclusion

As the Telangana Assembly continues its sessions, all eyes are on how this situation will unfold. The BRS’s demand for an apology from CM Revanth Reddy remains firm, and the coming days will likely see further developments as both sides navigate the complex dynamics of the assembly.

The call for an apology underscores the sensitivity of political discourse in the assembly and the importance of maintaining decorum and respect among elected officials.

BRS MLAs Demand Apology from CM Revanth Reddy for Allegedly Insulting MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy in Assembly.#Telangana #CMRevanthReddy #SabithaIndraReddy #Assembly pic.twitter.com/ZVLmt1ypGr — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 31, 2024