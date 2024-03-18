BRS MLAs demand disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: BRS legislative Assembly members on Monday demanded the state Legislative Assembly, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

BRS members–Padi Kaushik Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Bandaru Lakshmareddy, and several other leaders have submitted a formal complaint to the Speaker urging the disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Later speaking to the media, Kaushik Reddy emphasized the need for immediate action against Danam Nagender, who initially won under the BRS banner but subsequently defected to the Congress party.