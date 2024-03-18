Telangana

BRS MLAs demand disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

BRS legislative Assembly members on Monday demanded the state Legislative Assembly, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
BRS MLAs demand disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender
BRS MLAs demand disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: BRS legislative Assembly members on Monday demanded the state Legislative Assembly, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Related Stories
Governor read Congress’ Manifesto in her address to the joint session: BRS
BRS MLA Rekha Nayak announces resignation from party
Hyderabad News | Prakashnagar residents protest against MLA Danam Nagender
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana

BRS members–Padi Kaushik Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Bandaru Lakshmareddy, and several other leaders have submitted a formal complaint to the Speaker urging the disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Later speaking to the media, Kaushik Reddy emphasized the need for immediate action against Danam Nagender, who initially won under the BRS banner but subsequently defected to the Congress party.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button