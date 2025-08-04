BRS MLAs Stage Symbolic Protest Over Absence of Assembly Speaker, Submit Petition Before Gandhi Statue

Hyderabad

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 August 2025 - 15:41
Hyderabad: BRS MLAs today staged a symbolic protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the Assembly premises, as they were unable to meet the Speaker due to his absence.

According to sources, the BRS MLAs had scheduled a meeting with the Speaker following the recent Supreme Court verdict concerning the disqualification of ten MLAs who had defected to other parties.

The BRS legislators arrived at the Assembly at 11 a.m. today as per the scheduled appointment. However, upon arrival, they were informed by the Speaker’s staff that he was unavailable.

In response, the BRS MLAs staged a symbolic protest before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and submitted the same petition they had intended to present to the Speaker.

BRS leaders described the move as a democratic form of protest, stating that they were raising their voices through constitutional and legal means. They urged the Speaker to take immediate action on this sensitive issue.

