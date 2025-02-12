HyderabadTelangana

BRS MLC K. Kavitha Presses for Immediate Implementation of Mahalaxmi Scheme

"BRS MLC K. Kavitha urges the Telangana government to expedite the Mahalaxmi scheme, demanding immediate financial aid for women and a clear implementation timeline."

Abdul Wasi12 February 2025 - 10:45
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has urged the Congress-led Telangana Government to honor its pre-election commitments to women, particularly the much-anticipated ₹2,500 monthly financial aid under the Mahalaxmi scheme.

She also called for the immediate clearance of pending dues amounting to ₹35,000 per beneficiary, which have reportedly accumulated over time.

Call for Swift Implementation of Mahalaxmi Scheme

Addressing a gathering at the Telangana Jagruthi Women’s Meeting on Tuesday, Kavitha emphasized the importance of the Mahalaxmi scheme in providing financial security to women.

While she acknowledged the free RTC bus travel initiative launched by the state government, she highlighted operational inefficiencies causing difficulties for women commuters.

“The free RTC bus travel scheme for women is a commendable step, but overcrowding is making travel inconvenient for both women and other passengers. The government must increase the number of buses to ensure a seamless travel experience,” Kavitha asserted.

Unfulfilled Promises: Gold, Financial Aid, and Scooters for Women

Kavitha also questioned the status of several other promises made to women, including:

  • 10 grams of gold and ₹1 lakh financial aid for economically weaker girls at the time of marriage.
  • Distribution of scooters to college-going women for easier mobility and empowerment.
  • Implementation timelines for the above-mentioned schemes.

She demanded a clear roadmap from the government, stressing the urgency of these welfare measures in improving the financial and social well-being of women in Telangana.

March 8 Deadline: A Movement on the Horizon?

In a strong statement, Kavitha set March 8—International Women’s Day—as the deadline for the Telangana Government to announce a concrete action plan for executing these schemes. She warned that failure to do so would lead to a mass movement spearheaded by Telangana Jagruthi, pressuring the government to fulfill its commitments.

Political Implications and Public Reaction

Kavitha’s demands highlight the growing scrutiny on the Telangana Government’s welfare promises. With women being a crucial voter base, the delay in executing key social welfare schemes could impact public sentiment and political dynamics in the state.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the state government’s response. Will it take swift action to deliver on its commitments, or will Telangana Jagruthi’s movement gain momentum? Stay tuned for the latest updates on Telangana’s political and social landscape

