BRS MLC Kavitha Demands Cancellation and Re-Exam of Group-I in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha has strongly demanded the cancellation and re-conduction of the Group-I examination in Telangana, citing serious irregularities and negligence by the government and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). She raised her concerns in an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Kavitha Slams Government for Mishandling Group-I Exams

In her letter, Kavitha accused the government of playing with the lives of thousands of unemployed youth in Telangana. She highlighted that many candidates had lost faith in the system due to the flawed execution of both prelims and mains exams, including questionable evaluation methods and lack of transparency.

“You came to power by giving hopes to the youth and the unemployed. But now their future is being compromised by negligence and irregularities,” Kavitha stated.

Irregularities in Hall Tickets and Biometric Attendance

Kavitha pointed out that candidates were issued different hall tickets for the prelims and mains exams, raising serious doubts from the beginning. Despite implementing a biometric attendance system, discrepancies in attendance were observed.

Questions have emerged on whether all listed candidates actually appeared for the exams, or if others were later included unfairly.

Evaluation Process Under Scrutiny

The BRS MLC also expressed concern over the evaluation of answer sheets, alleging that retired professors were involved without transparency. Candidates have raised alarms over 71 candidates from just two coaching centers being selected—sparking suspicions of favoritism or malpractice.

Even the TGPSC acknowledged that 71 candidates from two exam centers qualified, leading to widespread distrust among aspirants.

High Court Halts Recruitment Process

The High Court of Telangana took cognizance of the concerns and halted the recruitment process, validating the candidates’ grievances. The court noted that the apprehensions expressed were legitimate.

Call for Fresh Notification and Re-Examination

In her concluding remarks, Kavitha urged the Chief Minister to cancel the current Group-I notification, issue a fresh one, and conduct both prelims and mains afresh with fairness and transparency.