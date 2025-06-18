BRS MLC Kavitha Warns Congress Government Over BC Reservations, Threatens Rail Roko



Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has issued a strong ultimatum to the Congress-led Telangana government regarding the Backward Classes (BC) reservations in local body elections. Speaking to national media on Tuesday, Kavitha warned that BRS will not allow Panchayat elections to be conducted unless 42% BC reservations are officially declared.

BC Reservations Must Be Ensured Before Elections: Kavitha

Kavitha asserted that her party will oppose any attempt to conduct local body elections without proper BC representation. She stated that BRS will file hundreds of nominations in every ward, but will only allow nominations if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy guarantees 42% BC reservations.

Also Read: Stock Market Ends in Red Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Bill Sent to Centre, BRS Demands Approval

She mentioned that the BC reservation bill has already been passed in both the Assembly and the Council and sent to the Centre for approval. Giving the Central Government a deadline until the second week of July, Kavitha warned that if the bill is not approved by then, the BRS will initiate Rail Roko agitations starting July 17.

Criticism on AP Projects & Operation Kagar

Kavitha also criticized the Andhra Pradesh government’s plans to build the Godavari-Basakacharla Link Project and the Bollapalli Reservoir, urging Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to intervene and halt these projects that could affect Telangana’s interests.

Call to End Operation Kagar, Resume Peace Talks

Responding to the ongoing Operation Kagar, Kavitha demanded that the Central Government immediately stop the operation and engage in peace talks with Maoists. She labeled the encounters as inhumane and reiterated that BRS and the people of Telangana have consistently opposed such operations.