BRS MLCs Hold Symbolic Protest with Gold Bricks Over Unfulfilled Wedding Gold Promise

Hyderabad: BRS MLCs staged a unique protest at the Telangana Legislative Council on Tuesday, holding symbolic gold bricks to highlight the Congress government’s unfulfilled promise of providing 10 grams of gold to eligible women for their marriage.

The protest aimed to draw attention to what the BRS termed as another broken assurance by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration. The Congress party had announced this scheme during the elections as part of its welfare commitments, gaining public support, particularly among economically weaker sections.

However, BRS leaders pointed out that the promise remains unfulfilled even after months in power, causing distress among lakhs of families who were counting on this financial support.

“The hopes of many daughters and families have been shattered,” a protesting MLC said, accusing the Congress government of betraying people’s trust with hollow promises.