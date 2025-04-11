BRS Moves High Court Over Denial of Permission for Silver Jubilee Public Meeting

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has approached the Telangana High Court seeking permission to hold it planned silver jubilee public meeting at Elkathurthy near Warangal on April 27, after the state government denied the request.

BRS Petitions High Court for Event Clearanc

The BRS filed a legal petition requesting the court to direct the state government to allow the event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day.

Court Hearing Scheduled for April 1

The Telangana High Court took up the petition and posted the case for further hearing on April 17. This allows time for preparations if permission is granted.

BRS Highlights Importance of the Meeting

The BRS counsel informed the court that the meeting is part of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations and is a major milestone for the organization.

Key Government Officials Named in Petiti

The petition names the Home Secretary, Warangal Police Commissioner, and Kazipet Assistant Police Commissioner as respondents in the case.

Court Denies Government’s Request for More Time

While the Home Department’s counsel sought time till April 21 to file a counter-affidavit, the court only granted time till April 17, citing the urgency of event preparations.

K.T. Rama Rao: No Reason to Deny Permission

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao confirmed that if permission was denied, the party would move the courts. “There’s no reason why permission should not be given,” he said, after speaking to the DGP personally.

Massive Public Meeting Plans Underway

The BRS has selected a 1,200-acre venue that would avoid traffic disruptions and minimize public inconvenience. The party has requested 3,000 buses from TGSRTC and ensured the event would be held on a Sunday (April 27) to avoid affecting students and the public.

KCR Oversees Statewide Mobilization

Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is personally overseeing the event preparations with leaders from all 33 districts. Committees have been formed to handle various arrangements.

“One of the Largest BRS Gatherings Ever”

K.T. Rama Rao called the upcoming silver jubilee event one of the largest public meetings in BRS history, comparable to the historic Warangal rally held during the Telangana movement.