BRS party boycotts PAC meeting

Hyderabad: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting has been boycotted by the Opposition BRS party today. The BRS party alleged that the PAC chairman was appointed against the conventions of the Assembly. BRS party members Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and L Ramana protested at the PAC meeting.

Later, the pink party leaders spoke to the media at Telangana Bhavan in the city. Speaking on the occasion, former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said KCR had appointed whoever the Congress party suggested during the BRS party regime as the PAC chairman and added that Krishna Reddy and Geetha Reddy had been made PAC chairpersons in their party’s rule.

He said K C Venugopal, who was suggested by Congress party MP Rahul Gandhi, was made PAC chairman at the Centre. He questioned as to why their party leader Harish Rao’s nomination was rejected by the assembly Speaker.

He demanded that Harish Rao be made the PAC chairman as suggested by the leader of the Opposition KCR. “Minister Sridhar Babu was saying that Arikepudi Gandhi is a BRS MLA. Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has written a letter to the high command to take action against the MLAs, who have switched sides. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with 10 MLAs, who switched sides at Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s house.

Mahesh Kumar Goud was saying that the AICC has said the BRS MLAs should be inducted into the Congress party. PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said the MLAs had switched sides to protect their assets. The government should change its stand on the PAC chairman at least now,” he said. Vemula Prashanth Reddy demanded that those suggested by KCR should be appointed as the PAC chairman.

Former minister Satyavati Rathore accused the Congress of indulging in “bulldozer politics” after coming to power and added that BRS party MLA Arikepudi Gandhi was illegally appointed as the PAC chairman. “KCR has the power to decide who will be the PAC chairman.

Though the High Court said action should be taken against the MLAs, who have switched parties, no action has been taken so far. BRS party MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy has been given the chief whip of the council. Revanth Reddy is doing politics by using Arikepudi Gandhi and Patnam Mahender Reddy. The government was violating the traditions of the Assembly,” she said.

MLC L Ramana alleged that the government had betrayed the democratic principles. He said the post of the PAC chairman would be crucial in the government and added that there would be a discussion in the PAC on the expenditure incurred by the government. JHe questioned as to how Arikepudi Gandhi, who was wearing a Congress party’s scarf, would be given the post of PAC chairman.