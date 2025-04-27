BRS Party’s Silver Jubilee Public Meeting a Grand Success

Hyderabad: The BRS Party’s Silver Jubilee Celebration public meeting, held at Elkathurthi in Warangal district, turned into a massive show of strength with the participation of thousands of party workers and leaders from across Telangana.

Massive Gathering of Party Workers and Leaders

A sea of enthusiastic party workers gathered at the venue to mark the momentous occasion. Due to the overwhelming turnout, many had to walk 3 to 4 kilometers from their parked vehicles to the meeting ground. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on all the roads leading to the event.

At the venue, the atmosphere was vibrant, with party workers dancing energetically to songs performed by artists celebrating the party’s achievements.

Grand Welcome for KCR at the Venue

As soon as BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) arrived at the meeting premises, the crowd erupted with chants of “Jai KCR” and “Jai Telangana.”

KCR traveled from his Erravalli farmhouse to Elkathurthi in a special helicopter for the occasion. He was accompanied by party MLC Deshapati Srinivas and former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar.