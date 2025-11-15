BRS respects people’s verdict, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said the party respects the mandate delivered by the people in the Jubilee Hills by-election.



Speaking to senior leaders at Telangana Bhavan after the results were declared, he appreciated the hard work of local party teams and commended BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha for putting up a determined fight despite having no previous political experience.



KTR said the BJP losing its deposit was indicative of what he termed the “BJP–Congress understanding” and the “RS Brothers equation.” He reiterated that the BRS continues to be the principal alternative in Telangana and will carry forward its role as the main opposition. “We will stay with the people, stand by them, and continue the fight until KCR becomes Chief Minister again,” he said.

He thanked voters who supported the party and noted that the BRS secured a substantial vote share. He stressed that the party campaigned solely on public issues and avoided divisive politics.



KTR said the BRS had consistently highlighted what it saw as gaps in the implementation of the Congress government’s six guarantees and other alleged irregularities. “Everyone saw how the elections were conducted. Every survey predicted our win,” he said, adding that the verdict still reaffirmed BRS as the “clear alternative” in the state.

He also acknowledged social media teams, party workers and leaders who campaigned tirelessly, including those who continued their efforts despite personal losses. He made special mention of Harish Rao and Ravinder Rao for their dedication.



Looking ahead, KTR said the BRS is preparing for local body elections and potential by-elections. “There is no need for disappointment. The people have given their verdict. We will move forward united,” he said.