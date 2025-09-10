Hyderabad

BRS Set to Nominate Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills By-Election

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appears to have made an important decision concerning the Jubilee Hills by-election. Reports suggest that Sunitha, the widow of the late Maganti Gopinath

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 September 2025 - 19:58
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appears to have made an important decision concerning the Jubilee Hills by-election. Reports suggest that Sunitha, the widow of the late Maganti Gopinath, may be selected as the party’s candidate for the upcoming election.

BRS working President KT Rama Rao and Sunitha attended a workers’ meeting for the Rahmath Nagar division in the Jubilee Hills constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. During this meeting, they subtly hinted to party members about her potential candidacy for the by-election.

Given this context, her nomination seems increasingly likely. BRS has already appointed individuals to oversee the Jubilee Hills by-election, and KTR is guiding the workers involved.

