BRS Shocks Political Circles: Refuses to Back NDA or INDIA in Vice President Polls

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken a neutral stance by announcing that it will not participate in the Vice President elections. Party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) made it clear that the BRS will support neither the BJP nor the Congress, choosing instead to stay away from the entire electoral process.

Despite having four MPs in the Rajya Sabha, the party has decided not to take part in the voting this time. According to political observers, KCR’s decision reflects the party’s “equidistance” strategy, aimed at avoiding alignment with any single alliance in national politics.

This development follows the recent resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, which created a stir in political circles. Subsequently, the NDA nominated C.P. Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate, while the INDIA alliance fielded Sudarshan Reddy.

People in South India, particularly in Telangana, were closely watching whether the BRS would support the NDA or the INDIA alliance. However, the party’s decision to remain neutral has surprised many and dashed expectations that it would take a stand in favor of protecting democratic values.

Now, political observers are closely watching whether this move will benefit the BRS in the long run or prove to be a setback for its future political prospects.