BRS Silver Jubilee Event Approved in Warangal by Police

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for a grand celebration of its silver jubilee on April 27 in Elkathurthy, Warangal, marking 25 years of the party’s political journey. The much-anticipated event received official police permission on Saturday, paving the way for extensive preparations.

Following directions from the Warangal Commissioner of Police, the Kazipet Rural ACP issued formal clearance for the event. Key BRS leaders, including former MLAs Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Vinay Bhaskar, and Odithala Satish Kumar, collected the permission documents to initiate preparations for the mega gathering.

Court Petition to Be Withdrawn

In previous instances, the BRS faced challenges securing approvals for public meetings under the Congress-led Telangana government, often relying on legal interventions. In light of such experiences, the party had approached the Telangana High Court for permission for this landmark celebration. However, with police approval now in hand, the party is expected to withdraw its case from the court.

Massive Mobilization Expected

The BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was founded in 2001 by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana in 2014. The upcoming silver jubilee event is being seen as a symbol of the party’s resilience, growth, and statewide influence.

Party cadres and supporters from across Telangana are preparing to attend the celebrations, which are expected to include speeches, cultural performances, and a display of the party’s achievements over the last two and a half decades.