BRS Sparks Uproar in Legislative Council as CBI Probe into Kaleshwaram Approved

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council began on Monday, but three bills were passed amid a huge uproar in the House. These included amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act, amendments to the Municipalities Act, and the repeal of the Allopathic Private Medical Care Institutions Act.

On Sunday, after a detailed discussion in the Assembly on the Kaleshwaram project report, it was decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI. Opposing this decision, BRS members staged a protest in the Council. They raised slogans near the Chairman’s podium, tore papers, threw them at the Chairman, and shouted slogans against the government.

Council Chairman Gutta Sukhendra Reddy expressed his anger at the BRS members and directed them to protest from their seats, not at the podium. However, due to the uproar, the Council had to be adjourned indefinitely.

Minister Seethakka also criticized the BRS members, saying that they have no right to raise the slogan of “Jai Telangana” because by converting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, they had betrayed Telangana. According to her, the TRS has always deceived the people, and now it has no right to even use the name “Telangana.”