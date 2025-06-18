BRS Starts Campaign to Defend Kaleswaram Project from Criticism

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to launch a counter-campaign against ongoing criticism of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, particularly the condition of the Medigadda Barrage. The party announced a “Polavaram Yatra” to highlight the actual on-ground situation and counter allegations by the Congress and BJP.

Party to Showcase Reality of Medigadda Barrage and Kaleswaram Project

BRS leaders, along with local farmers, will visit barrages, reservoirs, and pumping stations across Telangana as part of a public awareness campaign. The move is aimed at challenging claims that the entire Kaleswaram project has failed due to structural damage, particularly the depression in two pillars of the Medigadda barrage.

The yatra is expected to begin on June 21, with former minister Harish Rao likely to lead the program in the absence of KT Rama Rao (KTR), who will be abroad for an official engagement.

KTR to Deliver Keynote at Oxford India Forum in London

K.T. Rama Rao, working president of BRS, will travel to London on June 19 to participate in the Oxford India Forum. He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on ‘Frontier Technologies for Development in India’ on June 20 and 21. His speech will focus on innovative policies in Telangana, India’s technological advancements, and developmental strategies.

KTR is expected to return to Hyderabad on June 24, according to party sources.

BRS to Protest Centre and State’s Role in Blocking Godavari-Banakacharla Link

In addition to defending the Kaleswaram project, the BRS is preparing a statewide agitation against what it calls a deliberate delay by both the BJP-led Centre and Congress-led state government in implementing the Godavari-Banakacharla link project.

The party is reportedly planning a state bandh or “Sadak Bandh” next month to protest the stalled water linkage initiative. A detailed action plan is expected to be released by the end of June.

KCR Holds Internal Meetings, Lauds BRS NRI Wing

BRS chief and former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is currently at his Nandinagar residence for a routine medical check-up and is expected to stay there for two days. During his stay, he will hold discussions with senior party leaders on current political developments in the state.

KCR also met Mahesh Bigala, coordinator of the BRS NRI wing, who recently organized the party’s silver jubilee celebrations in Dallas, USA. KCR appreciated the efforts of the NRI wing in strengthening the party’s global presence.