BRS Suspends MLC Kavitha Over Anti-Party Remarks, Triggers Political Earthquake in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic move that has sent shockwaves through Telangana’s political landscape, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has suspended its high-profile member and MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, for breaching party discipline and making public statements against senior leaders.

The decision, confirmed on September 2, 2025, marks an unprecedented public fissure within the party’s first family and poses a significant threat to the unity of the principal opposition party in the state.

Reasons Behind the Suspension

The suspension culminates weeks of escalating internal conflict. The action was precipitated by Kavitha’s recent series of explosive public remarks where she:

Criticized Senior Leadership: She directly targeted key BRS figures, including her uncle and former minister T Harish Rao and other leaders, leveling serious allegations.

She directly targeted key BRS figures, including her uncle and former minister T Harish Rao and other leaders, leveling serious allegations. Commented on Party Strategy: She had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s approach towards the BJP-led central government.

She had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s approach towards the BJP-led central government. Breached Confidentiality: The party leadership deemed her public airing of grievances, including references to internal documents and the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, a severe violation of internal discipline and confidentiality.

A leaked letter to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), which found its way into the public domain, is seen as the catalyst for the current crisis, fueling tensions and leading to the drastic action.

Immediate Fallout and Key Reactions

The suspension has triggered a swift and sharp response from various quarters within the party:

The BRS leadership, including KCR and working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), held emergency meetings to manage the escalating situation.

KTR publicly rallied behind Harish Rao, issuing strong statements of support on social media to consolidate the party position.

In a clear sign of isolation, Kavitha’s support staff were reportedly removed from official party communication channels, and her social media posts faced significant backlash from BRS cadres.

Political Implications of the Move

This suspension is more than a disciplinary action; it is a seismic event with far-reaching consequences:

Internal Factionalism: It exposes the deep-rooted factional fights and divisions within the BRS, highlighting a major rift within the party’s core family.

It exposes the deep-rooted factional fights and divisions within the BRS, highlighting a major rift within the party’s core family. Vulnerability: The public feud makes the party vulnerable to attacks from the ruling Congress and the BJP, especially with the ongoing CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project.

The public feud makes the party vulnerable to attacks from the ruling Congress and the BJP, especially with the ongoing CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project. Risk of Split: There is intense speculation that Kavitha might form a new political party, with reports suggesting that registration formalities for an entity named ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ may have been completed. This potential split could significantly alter the opposition space in the state.

The suspension of MLC Kavitha represents a critical juncture for Telangana politics, signaling a period of potential realignment and intense political turmoil. The coming days are likely to define the future trajectory of the BRS and the state’s opposition unity.