BRS to Boycott Hyderabad MLC Poll, Says K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced that it will stay away from the upcoming MLC elections in Hyderabad, citing insufficient strength to secure a win. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao clarified the party’s stance on Saturday, ahead of the April 23 election for the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency.

Speaking to PTI Videos, KTR dismissed allegations from BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who claimed that the BRS and Congress were backing the AIMIM candidate by not contesting.

“No Support to BJP or AIMIM,” Says KTR

“We don’t have the numbers to win here. So, we have decided to abstain and boycott the election,” KTR said. “We cannot support either the BJP or AIMIM, and hence, will not participate in the process,” he added.

BJP Alleges Political Understanding

BJP MLA Raja Singh hit out at the BRS, alleging a hidden alliance between BRS, Congress, and AIMIM. He claimed that the BRS’s decision not to contest was aimed at helping AIMIM’s candidate Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi.

Singh also warned Congress and BRS corporators, who form the electorate for this seat, that supporting AIMIM could affect their political future. He urged them to vote as per their conscience, stating that abstaining would amount to “disrespecting democracy.”

Congress Also Opts Out

The Congress party has also not fielded a candidate, leaving the contest between BJP’s N Goutham Rao and AIMIM’s Effendi. The election is scheduled for April 23 and will be decided by elected representatives from the local bodies in Hyderabad.