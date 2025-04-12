BRS to Celebrate Silver Jubilee Year with Statewide Programmes: KTR

Karimnagar: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced plans to celebrate its silver jubilee throughout the year with a series of programmes across Telangana, BRS working President KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar, KTR stated that the party was preparing a calendar of events to mark its 25th Formation Day, turning the milestone into a year-long celebration.

He described the upcoming year as “crucial” for BRS and said a massive digital membership drive would be launched in May. A mobile application will be developed to facilitate this digital enrolment.

As part of strengthening the party base, KTR revealed that 500 committed workers from each Assembly constituency will be identified and trained. These cadres will receive orientation on various themes such as:

The injustice meted out to Telangana by the Congress and BJP,

The agitations led by BRS during the Telangana statehood movement, and

The achievements and development works carried out during the BRS regime.

KTR emphasized that this initiative aims to energize party workers and prepare the cadre for the political challenges ahead.

