BRS to Hold Massive Public Meeting in Warangal on April 27 to Mark 25th Anniversary

Hyderabad: In a significant political move, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a grand public meeting in Warangal on April 27 to commemorate the party’s 25th anniversary.

A Turning Point in Telangana Politics

The event, expected to witness massive participation, is being positioned as a turning point in Telangana’s political landscape. The BRS leadership aims to use this platform to take on the Congress-led State government and the BJP-led Centre, highlighting what they claim are failures in governance.

High-Level Strategy Meeting at Erravelli

On Friday, K Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a crucial meeting at his Erravelli residence, where party leaders engaged in an eight-hour-long discussion on the political roadmap ahead. He emphasized that the silver jubilee celebrations are not just about BRS‘ foundation but about upholding the aspirations of Telangana’s people.

Accusing the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises, Rao stated that the State is witnessing increasing dissatisfaction and uncertainty. He asserted that only the BRS can provide stable governance and safeguard Telangana’s interests.

Call to Mobilize Supporters for Warangal Rally

During the meeting, the former Chief Minister recalled the long struggle for Telangana statehood and the achievements of the BRS government over the past decade. However, he alleged that the Congress regime is undoing the progress made during his tenure.

“The BRS is not just a party; it belongs to the people of Telangana. Those who trusted the Congress before elections now feel deceived. They are looking back at the BRS and are ready to bring it back to power,” he declared.

To ensure a strong turnout for the Warangal rally, the party has decided to hold constituency-wise preparatory meetings. Special committees will be formed to oversee arrangements and maximize participation.

Structural Revamp of BRS Post Warangal Meeting

Following the April 27 meeting, the BRS plans to undergo a major structural overhaul. The party will strengthen its organization from the village level to the State level. KCR instructed leaders to form new committees across all levels, ensuring better coordination and representation.

Special emphasis will be placed on increasing the participation of youth and women in party activities. The meeting also reviewed Telangana’s evolving political scenario and national developments.

BRS to Intensify Attack on Congress and BJP

The party leadership strategized on ways to counter the Congress in Telangana and the BJP at the Centre. They analyzed past political trends, identified mistakes, and discussed corrective measures to strengthen the BRS’ position.

KCR accused both the Congress and BJP of neglecting Telangana’s interests. He emphasized that without a strong Telangana-based force in Parliament, the State has suffered injustices.

“No matter which party is in power at the Centre, Telangana has always been ignored. The lack of strong representation has hurt the State’s interests. The people must realize this and elect BRS MPs to voice Telangana’s concerns at the national level,” he asserted.

With the Warangal rally set to be a grand affair, BRS is gearing up to reignite its political momentum and position itself as the primary alternative in Telangana’s political arena.