BRS to Intensify Agitation Against Musi Project and HYDRAA Demolitions

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to launch a renewed agitation against the Musi River project, HYDRAA demolitions, and the VLF Radar Station controversy, highlighting what they call the anti-people policies of the Congress government. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, in a meeting with party legislators, emphasized the importance of standing by the affected people on the ground.

Rama Rao directed BRS MLAs and MLCs to actively engage with the victims, offering support and solidarity as they challenge the Congress government’s actions. “Reach out to the victims and stand by them at the ground level,” he instructed, calling for immediate and visible action to bolster public confidence.

During an extensive meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao criticized the Musi Riverfront beautification project, comparing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial demonetization decision, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of shifting justifications for the project without a clear plan. “Today it’s beautification, tomorrow it’s water for Nalgonda—but where is the clarity?” he asked, pointing out the lack of a detailed project report (DPR) despite the project’s estimated cost of ₹1.5 lakh crore.

He reminded party members that the previous BRS government had withdrawn a similar project due to concerns over its impact on the poor, instead prioritizing water treatment and essential infrastructure along the Musi River at a much lower cost of ₹16,000 crore.

Addressing the issue of HYDRAA demolitions, Rama Rao condemned the Congress-led government’s actions as a direct attack on the poor and middle class. He vowed that BRS leaders would fight these demolitions both legally and, on the streets, ensuring no further homes were razed without cause. The BRS has already received over 450 complaints related to the demolitions and is prepared to expand its legal team to support affected residents.

Rama Rao also responded to the Congress’ claims regarding the VLF radar station, clarifying that although a government order (GO) was issued under the previous BRS government, the project was halted to avoid displacement and environmental harm.

The BRS aims to mobilize public opposition to these policies, calling out the Congress government’s increasing debt burden, including ₹80,000 crore in loans with little visible development to show for it.