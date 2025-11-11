Hyderabad

BRS Trying to Gain Sympathy Through Self-Pity Statements, Alleges Ponnam Prabhakar

Addressing the media, Minister Prabhakar said the BRS candidate and party leaders were trying to gain sympathy by making statements that insult their own candidate and disparage the Congress party.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 15:31
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has strongly criticized the BRS candidate, alleging that the party’s leaders have been making baseless and emotional remarks for the past three days out of frustration over their impending defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Addressing the media, Minister Prabhakar said the BRS candidate and party leaders were trying to gain sympathy by making statements that insult their own candidate and disparage the Congress party. He remarked, “They are trying to draw public sympathy by speaking in a self-pitying tone — saying things like ‘Will you kill me?’ or ‘Should I leave?’ This is not the right approach.”

Prabhakar asserted that the Congress leadership had worked collectively and sincerely for their candidate’s victory, while questioning whether the BRS leadership had extended similar support to their own nominee.

He also condemned the BRS candidate’s remarks as a violation of the election code of conduct, saying that both the Election Commission and the police have the authority to take appropriate action against such violations.

“The people’s will is supreme,” the minister said. “We urge voters to exercise their right freely and responsibly in the Jubilee Hills by-election, making their choice according to their conscience.”

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
