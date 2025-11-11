BRS Trying to Gain Sympathy Through Self-Pity Statements, Alleges Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has strongly criticized the BRS candidate, alleging that the party’s leaders have been making baseless and emotional remarks for the past three days out of frustration over their impending defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Addressing the media, Minister Prabhakar said the BRS candidate and party leaders were trying to gain sympathy by making statements that insult their own candidate and disparage the Congress party. He remarked, “They are trying to draw public sympathy by speaking in a self-pitying tone — saying things like ‘Will you kill me?’ or ‘Should I leave?’ This is not the right approach.”

Prabhakar asserted that the Congress leadership had worked collectively and sincerely for their candidate’s victory, while questioning whether the BRS leadership had extended similar support to their own nominee.

He also condemned the BRS candidate’s remarks as a violation of the election code of conduct, saying that both the Election Commission and the police have the authority to take appropriate action against such violations.

“The people’s will is supreme,” the minister said. “We urge voters to exercise their right freely and responsibly in the Jubilee Hills by-election, making their choice according to their conscience.”