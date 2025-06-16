BRS Leader Mohammed Salahuddin Lodhi Urges Congress Govt to Increase Muharram Grant

Hyderabad: Mohammed Salahuddin Lodhi, BRS leader and in-charge of the Charminar Assembly constituency, has demanded that the Congress-led Telangana government enhance the annual grant allotted for Muharram observances in Hyderabad. Terming this year’s allocation of ₹70 lakhs as “insufficient,” Lodhi called for an immediate increase to ₹2 crore to meet the religious and logistical needs of the occasion.

“Muharram Deserves Proportionate Support Like Other Festivals”

Lodhi pointed out that every year, financial support is extended by the government through the Waqf Board to various Ashoor Khanas, mourning associations, and sabils (refreshment stalls) that serve the large number of mourners and devotees during Muharram. However, he stated that the current grant barely covers the actual costs incurred by these groups, especially those responsible for processions, shrine maintenance, repairs, and other essential arrangements.

He contrasted this with the Congress government’s financial commitment to the Bonalu festival, for which crores of rupees have been allocated ahead of its commencement on June 26. “While Bonalu is being supported generously, the globally recognized Muharram of Hyderabad, which draws millions of devotees of all faiths, should be given equal importance,” he said.

Calls for Urgent Release of ₹2 Crore and Road Repairs

Lodhi appealed to the government to immediately release at least ₹2 crore for Muharram arrangements, citing the scale and significance of the religious observance in Hyderabad. He also emphasized the need to complete all pending roadwork on routes through which Bibi ka Alam and other major processions pass, ensuring a smooth and respectful observance of the rituals.

“Respect All Faiths Equally,” Says BRS Leader

Urging the Congress government to emulate the inclusive approach of the previous BRS administration, Lodhi emphasized that grants should be extended to all communities with equal consideration for their sentiments and traditions.

“The government must adopt a secular and fair policy in supporting religious festivals, ensuring that no community feels neglected,” he concluded.