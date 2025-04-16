BRS Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Kancha Gachibowli Land

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s directive to restore the Kancha Gachibowli forest in Hyderabad, calling it a major win for environmentalists and citizens who stood up against deforestation.

KTR Thanks HCU Students, Slams Congress Government

KTR expressed deep gratitude towards students and faculty of Hyderabad Central University, whose persistent resistance played a key role in preserving the 400-acre forest land. He criticised the Congress-led state government for its “reckless” actions and urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to stop misusing power.

Supreme Court Order Exposes Financial Irregularities: KTR

The BRS leader welcomed the Supreme Court’s recognition of the Central Empowered Committee’s findings, which hinted at a possible ₹10,000 crore financial fraud involving the mortgage of forest land to private entities. He claimed that the verdict vindicates BRS’ allegations of illegal land dealings under the Congress regime.

“Revanth Reddy a Threat to Telangana’s Environment”: KTR

KTR accused CM Revanth Reddy of attempting to misappropriate Telangana’s natural wealth, calling him an adversary to the state’s forests and people. He said the ruling proves that the Congress government’s actions were anti-environment and driven by vested interests.

BRS Leaders Booked for AI Videos Respond with Sarcasm

BRS social media heads Krishank Manne and Konatham Dileep, who were previously booked for allegedly sharing AI-generated videos of Kancha Gachibowli, took a dig at the state government following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Krishank posted on X, sarcastically asking if the CM now planned to file cases against the apex court, referencing the court’s observation of dead deer following tree-cutting.

Dileep also responded strongly, addressing the CM and his advisors: “You mocked the visuals saying there were no animals. The Supreme Court has now confirmed the facts. What will you say now?”

Landmark Verdict for Green Justice in Telangana

KTR concluded by expressing hope that the Supreme Court’s ruling would strengthen environmental conservation efforts not only in Hyderabad but throughout Telangana. He called it a turning point in the fight against deforestation and illegal exploitation of forest lands.