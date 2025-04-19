BRS Will Bounce Back Bigger: KTR’s Bold Bet on Telangana’s Political Future

During the meeting with BRS leaders, KTR expressed confidence in the party’s growing influence, stating that the BRS is poised to win the maximum number of seats in forthcoming elections. He highlighted the party’s progress over the past 17 months, noting a significant increase in its political graph.

Boycott of Hyderabad Local Body MLC Election

KTR announced that the BRS has decided to boycott the upcoming Hyderabad Local Body MLC election. He instructed all party MLAs, MLCs, and corporators to abstain from voting, warning of expulsion for those who defy the party’s directive.

Allegations Against BJP and Congress

KTR accused BJP leaders of involvement in the HCU land scam, questioning their contribution to Telangana’s development. He criticized Congress leaders for their silence on the Herald case, particularly targeting TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy for not addressing the issue.

Also Read: Mahesh Kumar Goud Criticizes Kishan Reddy’s Focus on Religion and Caste

Critique of Congress Governance

Reflecting on the previous Congress-led government’s tenure, KTR accused them of creating anarchy under the guise of HCU, Hydra, and Musi projects. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not initiated an inquiry into the HCU land issues, suggesting a lack of accountability.

This meeting underscores the BRS’s strategic positioning ahead of future elections, emphasizing internal unity and a clear stance against opposition parties.