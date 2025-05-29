BRS Worker Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad; Family Alleges Harassment by Congress Leader Baba Fasiuddin

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Borabanda, Hyderabad, where a 50-year-old BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) worker, Mohd Sardar, allegedly died by suicide, with his family blaming Congress leader and former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin for repeated harassment and extortion.

Victim Had Recently Constructed House Demolished by GHMC

Mohd Sardar, a resident of Borabanda, had recently constructed a house, which was demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) citing construction violations. According to his family, Sardar had been under extreme stress since the demolition, which was followed by alleged extortion attempts.

Suicide Incident Reported on Wednesday Night

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Sardar reportedly went to the terrace of a building and jumped to his death. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police Initiates Probe Based on Family’s Allegations

YVS Sudheendra, DCP of the Task Force, confirmed the incident and stated:

“Sardar had climbed onto the building and jumped from there. The family members have raised certain allegations. Based on the complaint, we will register a case and take up investigation.”

Family Accuses Baba Fasiuddin of Repeated Harassment

The family of the deceased alleged that Baba Fasiuddin had been regularly harassing Sardar, demanding money to allow construction activities to proceed. They claim that this constant pressure and threats led Sardar into depression, ultimately resulting in his tragic death.

Political Fallout Expected as Allegations Surface

The allegations have sparked a political row, with opposition voices calling for a thorough investigation. The incident may escalate tensions between BRS and Congress in Hyderabad, especially as elections and political scrutiny intensify.