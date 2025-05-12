Mamata Banerjee Assures Support for Release of BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan

Purnam Kumar Sahu, a 40-year-old BSF constable posted in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 after he reportedly inadvertently crossed the international border. Since then, his family has been seeking intervention for his safe return.

Mamata Banerjee Reaches Out to Jawan’s Wife

The jawan’s wife, Rajani, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, said on Sunday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally called her and offered full support.

“The chief minister assured me that every effort will be made to secure my husband’s release. She also asked about my health and promised medical help for my elderly in-laws if needed,” Rajani told reporters.

Hope for a Prisoner Swap

Rajani expressed hope for a resolution through a prisoner exchange, noting that a Pakistani Ranger was apprehended by Indian forces in Rajasthan on May 3. She believes a possible swap could facilitate her husband’s return.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Following Up

Senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee has been tasked with following up on the matter. He confirmed that he had already spoken to the BSF Director General regarding Sahu’s case and is actively monitoring developments.

Rajani also mentioned that she had contacted BSF officials but had not received further updates. This situation unfolds in the backdrop of an existing India-Pakistan agreement to halt military actions on land, air, and sea, raising hopes for a peaceful resolution.