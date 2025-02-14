BSNL Returns to Profit for the First Time Since 2007, Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom giant, has announced a major financial milestone by posting a profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. This marks the company’s first return to profitability since 2007, signaling a significant turnaround in its financial health.

BSNL’s Profit Driven by Innovation and Strategic Initiatives

The company’s profitability can be attributed to its strategic focus on innovation, aggressive network expansion, cost optimization, and improvements in customer-centric services. BSNL’s chairman and managing director, A. Robert J. Ravi, highlighted that the company expects its revenue growth to exceed 20% by the end of the fiscal year. Revenue from key segments such as Mobility, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), and Leased Lines has experienced substantial growth, with increases of 15%, 18%, and 14% respectively in comparison to the same period last year.

Government Support Plays a Key Role in BSNL’s Resurgence

BSNL’s turnaround has been bolstered by the Indian government’s support through strategic revival initiatives, including spectrum allocation and capital infusion. These efforts have been crucial in enhancing BSNL’s operational capacity and reducing its financial losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to the previous year.

BSNL Introduces Customer-Centric Innovations

BSNL has introduced several new innovations aimed at enhancing customer experience, including National Wi-Fi Roaming, BiTV – free entertainment for mobile customers, and IFTV for all FTTH customers. These initiatives have strengthened BSNL’s position as a trusted telecom service provider in India.

Continued Focus on Growth and Digital India Vision

BSNL’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable telecom services continues to drive its long-term sustainability. The company’s ongoing network expansion, including the accelerated rollout of 4G services and upgrades to its fiber-optic infrastructure, is designed to further improve connectivity across both urban and rural areas. These efforts are in line with the broader goals of contributing to India’s Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

With double-digit growth in revenue from mobility, FTTH, and leased line services, BSNL’s resurgence underscores its dedication to providing seamless connectivity and contributing to India’s digital growth trajectory.

BSNL’s Vision Moving Forward

BSNL remains focused on enhancing service delivery, expanding its customer base, and driving digital innovation in the country. The company’s positive financial results demonstrate its ability to adapt to market challenges and pave the way for a brighter future in the telecom sector.