Budget 2025: Will Ignoring Andhra Cost NDA Dearly? Will Naidu Part Ways with the Alliance?

The much-awaited report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and Member Sanjay Jaiswal will submit the report before the House. The committee had already submitted its findings to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, on Thursday. The report was approved by the committee on Wednesday, which included amendments proposed by members of the ruling NDA.

Evidence and Records to be Presented in Parliament

Along with the report, the evidence and records presented before the Joint Parliamentary Committee will also be shared in the Lok Sabha. The presentation of these materials is expected to spark further debate and discussion in the upcoming session. One of the key points of interest will be the stance of the BJP’s allies, particularly Janata Dal and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as it remains unclear which side they will take on this important bill.

Budget 2025 and the Controversy Surrounding Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26. During her speech, the minister repeatedly mentioned Bihar, which has raised questions about the central government’s focus on certain states over others. Notably, Andhra Pradesh, which has been seeking greater attention from the government, was hardly mentioned during the budget presentation.

This has led to a stir on social media, with growing speculation about the political future of Andhra Pradesh’s prominent leader, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and whether his party, TDP, might break away from the NDA. Although these discussions are ongoing, it remains to be seen how this will play out in the coming months.

Awaiting Political Developments

As the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report is presented and political dynamics continue to shift, all eyes will be on how the BJP’s allies, including Janata Dal and TDP, align themselves on these critical issues. Only time will tell whether the central government’s approach to certain states will affect the coalition’s unity in the future.