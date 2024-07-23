Budget ignores interests of youth, farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, claiming that it has ignored the interests of the youth and farmers.

Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament, Yadav linked her announcements of several development measures for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to the BJP’s political compulsion to “save” its government and asked if there was anything for Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

Andhra’s ruling TDP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) are crucial BJP allies in the government and have been pushing for financial assistance to their states.

Yadav said Uttar Pradesh has given the country its prime minister, claiming that the state’s farmers have received nothing despite the government’s earlier promises of doubling their income.

The state has no “mandi” for farmers, and the budget’s announcement for the highway from Buxar in Bihar should have included extension to Purvanchal Expressway, he said.

Yadav played down the announcement of internship for the youth, saying they want permanent jobs and not short-term measures.

“Will reservation be given for these short-term employment initiatives,” he asked, blaming the government for unemployment.

Echoing similar views, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said Sitharaman did not even name Uttar Pradesh once in her speech.

He asked, “Can India be developed without developing Uttar Pradesh? Agriculture has been overlooked and there was nothing on rural development. Agriculture sector has the lowest allocation. This is a disappointing budget. You cannot give employment by just giving internship.”