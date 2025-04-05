Jasprit Bumrah Set to Join Mumbai Indians Camp, Unlikely to Play Against RCB

Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai Indians (MI), pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to join the team camp within the next two days, having received fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) medical team.

Bumrah has been out of action since sustaining a back injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this year.

Sources from Sports Today confirmed that the star pacer will link up with the MI squad ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, although he is unlikely to feature in the match.

Return Expected Against Delhi Capitals on April 13

Though medically cleared, Bumrah will have to undergo match simulations before being declared match-fit. The Mumbai Indians management will monitor his performance closely during these sessions, making his return more realistic for MI’s away game against the Delhi Capitals on April 13.

Mumbai Indians Struggling Without Their Star Pacer

In Bumrah’s absence, Mumbai Indians have had a rough start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing three of their first four games. In their latest outing, they conceded 203 runs to Lucknow Super Giants and fell short by 12 runs despite Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance.

Initially part of India’s provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, Bumrah was later replaced by Varun Chakravarthy, with the BCCI choosing a cautious approach regarding his return to competitive cricket.

As MI look to revive their campaign, Bumrah’s return could be a game-changer in their bid to climb the points table.

