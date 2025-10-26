Burglars Create Panic in Miyapur’s Matrusri Nagar; Cash and Phones Stolen

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the residents of Matrusri Nagar in Miyapur after burglars attempted to break into two houses late Friday night. According to police, unidentified thieves succeeded in entering one independent house, from where they made away with two mobile phones and ₹10,000 in cash.

In another nearby house, the burglars’ plan was foiled when a pet dog began barking loudly, forcing them to flee the scene. Locals later discovered signs of forced entry and immediately alerted the Miyapur police.

CCTV footage from the area captured the movement of the suspects, and the police have launched a detailed investigation based on the visuals. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Residents of the colony have urged police to intensify night patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.