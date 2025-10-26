Hyderabad

Burglars Create Panic in Miyapur’s Matrusri Nagar; Cash and Phones Stolen

Tension gripped the residents of Matrusri Nagar in Miyapur after burglars attempted to break into two houses late Friday night. According to police

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 October 2025 - 22:25
Burglars Create Panic in Miyapur’s Matrusri Nagar; Cash and Phones Stolen
Burglars Create Panic in Miyapur’s Matrusri Nagar; Cash and Phones Stolen

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the residents of Matrusri Nagar in Miyapur after burglars attempted to break into two houses late Friday night. According to police, unidentified thieves succeeded in entering one independent house, from where they made away with two mobile phones and ₹10,000 in cash.

In another nearby house, the burglars’ plan was foiled when a pet dog began barking loudly, forcing them to flee the scene. Locals later discovered signs of forced entry and immediately alerted the Miyapur police.

Also Read: Chapati and Road Roller Symbols Spark Confusion, Worry BRS Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

CCTV footage from the area captured the movement of the suspects, and the police have launched a detailed investigation based on the visuals. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Residents of the colony have urged police to intensify night patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 October 2025 - 22:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button