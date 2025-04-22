Bus Crash: 16 Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine

Karachi: A devastating bus accident occurred in southern Pakistan, resulting in the death of at least 16 people, including women and children. The tragic incident took place in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province when a speeding bus lost control and plunged into a ravine.

Speeding Driver Loses Control

According to preliminary reports, the driver was reportedly driving at high speed and failed to control the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash. All 16 victims are believed to have died on the spot, while more than 30 passengers sustained injuries, many of them critically.

Migrant Workers Returning Home

The passengers belonged to the Kolhi tribe from Punjab province and were traveling to Sindh. Most of them were seasonal workers returning home from wheat harvesting in Balochistan. The bus was en route when the unfortunate mishap occurred.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

Rescue teams and police arrived swiftly at the scene to manage the crisis. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment. Officials have warned that the death toll may rise, as several of the injured are in critical condition.

Road Safety Concerns in Pakistan

Pakistan has a poor road safety record, with fatal traffic accidents being a frequent occurrence due to speeding, poor vehicle maintenance, and lax traffic enforcement. This latest incident once again raises serious concerns about the safety standards of public transport in the country.