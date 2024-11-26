Businessman’s Minor Son Drives Lamborghini in Hyderabad, Draws Criticism

Hyderabad: A concerning incident has emerged in Hyderabad, where a minor child, around 10 years old, was seen driving luxury cars such as a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

The child, who is the son of businessman Naseer Khan, was filmed driving these high-end vehicles within the private grounds of a luxury property. The Instagram account Ali_nk003, managed by the father, has shared several videos of the boy driving the expensive cars along the property’s long driveway.

One of the videos, showcasing the child behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, has garnered over 3.4 million views, leading to intense public outrage. Viewers have criticized the actions, arguing that such videos could encourage other minors to engage in similar dangerous behavior, without fully understanding the risks involved.

The videos raised further concerns as the child, who struggles with visibility due to his height, was seen driving without wearing a seatbelt, a clear violation of safety standards. Many users on social media have called out the parents for promoting this reckless conduct, urging authorities to take action.

Under the current amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, there are stringent penalties for both minors and their guardians for any violations related to underage driving. Parents can face imprisonment of up to three years and heavy fines if their children are found driving without a valid license.

Experts point out that underage driving contributes to approximately 1.2% of all road accidents nationwide, underlining the need for stricter enforcement of existing laws to prevent such incidents.

The viral video, which appeared to highlight the businessman’s collection of luxury cars, has prompted harsh comments online. One user remarked, “Encouraging such madness for fun leads to incidents like the Pune car crash or the Jammu Thar accident,” while others suggested that the parents should face legal consequences.

The controversy highlights the growing concern about underage driving and the need for increased vigilance in ensuring the safety of children and the public.