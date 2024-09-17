Hyderabad

Buzzing Threat: Mosquitoes Trigger Health Alarms in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is currently facing a severe mosquito menace, causing alarm across the city. The recent heavy rains have led to overflowing sewage and clogged drains, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Buzzing Threat: Mosquitoes Trigger Health Alarms in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is currently facing a severe mosquito menace, causing alarm across the city. The recent heavy rains have led to overflowing sewage and clogged drains, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Many residents have already fallen victim to mosquito bites, with several being hospitalized due to infections. Diseases like dengue and malaria are spreading, leaving the city’s population in a state of concern.

In response, citizens are urging the GHMC Commissioner and entomology officials to take immediate action and launch sanitation drives to curb the mosquito problem and safeguard public health.

