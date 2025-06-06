Cab Driver Booked for Blackmailing Woman with Personal Photos in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A cab driver from Balkampet has been booked by the Begumpet police for allegedly blackmailing a 30-year-old woman using private photographs. The accused, identified as Uma Mahesh, is currently absconding, and a police search is underway.

Woman from Prakashnagar Threatened With Photo Leak on Social Media

According to police reports, the victim, who resides in Prakashnagar and has been separated from her husband since 2024, was previously acquainted with the accused. She recently received explicit threats from Uma Mahesh, who allegedly sent her personal photographs and demanded sexual favors, warning that he would leak the images online and to her family if she refused to comply.

Case Registered Under IPC and IT Act

Following the threats, the woman approached the Begumpet police station, where a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the accused.

Police Urge Victims to Report Cyber Harassment Immediately

Law enforcement officials stressed the importance of reporting any form of cyber harassment, blackmail, or threats involving personal data. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the nearest police station or use dedicated cybercrime portals for assistance.