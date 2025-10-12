Hyderabad

Cab Driver Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Falaknuma Residence

A tragic incident was reported in the Falaknuma area of Hyderabad’s Old City, where a 35-year-old cab driver allegedly died by suicide at his residence.

Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025 - 20:58



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shadab, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, Yousuf Hills. Shadab reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan using a chunni at his home.

Upon receiving the information, Falaknuma police reached the spot, registered a case, and began an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited.




Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
