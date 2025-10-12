Cab Driver Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Falaknuma Residence

Hyderabad: A tragic incident was reported in the Falaknuma area of Hyderabad’s Old City, where a 35-year-old cab driver allegedly died by suicide at his residence.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shadab, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, Yousuf Hills. Shadab reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan using a chunni at his home.

Upon receiving the information, Falaknuma police reached the spot, registered a case, and began an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited.