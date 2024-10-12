CABI names 26 probables for national camp ahead of Blind T20 World Cup

Bengaluru: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India on Friday announced 26 probables for a national camp ahead of the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in Pakistan in November-December.

The team’s participation in the tournament in Pakistan is subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Sports Ministry and the Government of India.

“The World Cups are the biggest platforms for blind cricketers to exhibit their cricketing skills,” CABI chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar stated in a release.

“Representing the country and playing the world cup in Pakistan is the rarest opportunity to all the players. World Cup victories have always helped CABI to promote Cricket for the Blind and the players got the much needed awards & recognitions.

“We are positive that the Ministry/Government of India will grant the NOC at the earliest to make sure we keep the team ready to represent the country and continue to be the World Champions.”

The list of probables: Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, Debaraj Behera, Gudadappa Sannaningappa Arakeri, Maharaja Sivasubramanian, Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda, Nilesh Yadav, Sanjay Kumar Shah, Shaukat Ali, Praveen Kumar Sharma, Jibin Prakash Melekottayil, Venkateswara Rao Dunna, Pankaj Bhue, Lokesha, Rambir Singh, Nakula Badanayak, Irfan Diwan, Sonu Singh Rawat, Durga Rao Tompaki, Sunil Ramesh, Sukhram Majhi, Ravi Amiti, Dhinagar Gopu, Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva, Ghewar Rebari, Gambhiir Singh Chauahan and Nikhil Bathula.