Cabinet meeting to be held on October 23

The State Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be held at 4 PM on October 23.

Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2024 - 20:19
Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be held at 4 PM on October 23.

During the meeting, the State government is likely to discuss the conduct of special Assembly sessions, legality of the Hydra Ordinance, revenue law, justice for Musi victims, flood damage and Rythu Bharosa.

It already ordered the officials to prepare the details from the respective departments.

