Cabinet merges 3 umbrella schemes into ‘Vigyan Dhara’ Central scheme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Saturday merged three umbrella schemes into a unified Central sector scheme titled ‘Vigyan Dhara’ under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an outlay of Rs 10,579.84 crore for the implementation of the Vigyan Dhara scheme during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The unified scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development, and deployment.

The “merger of the schemes into a single scheme would enhance efficiency in fund utilisation and establish synchronisation among the sub-schemes/programmes”, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the Cabinet briefing.

It also aims to strengthen the science and technology infrastructure in the country by fostering well-equipped research and development labs in the academic institutions.

“The scheme endeavours to promote research in areas such as basic research with access to the international mega facilities, translational research in sustainable energy, water, etc., and collaborative research through international bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” the Cabinet said.

The unified scheme will further help build a critical human resource pool to strengthen the science and technology landscape in the country.

It will also expand the research and development base of the country and boost the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) researcher count, besides working towards enhancing the participation of women.

The scheme would aid in the government’s efforts to promote innovations in school and higher educational institutes, and also in the industries and startups.

The Cabinet noted that “the programmes proposed under the ‘Vigyan Dhara’ scheme would be aligned with the 5-year goals of DST towards realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

In addition, the research and development component will be aligned in line with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Implementation of the scheme would follow the globally prevailing yardsticks while in alignment with the national priorities, the Cabinet said.