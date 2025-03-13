Cafe Niloufer and TSCS Organize Special Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia Patients

Hyderabad: In a collaborative effort to support Thalassemia patients, the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), a registered non-profit organization, organized a special blood donation camp at Cafe Niloufer, Lakdikapool, Hyderabad. The camp successfully collected 101 units of blood, which will be used for Thalassemia patients who require blood transfusions every 15 days to survive.

The event was attended by M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary – TSCS, Mr. Shashank Anumula, Owner & Manager of Cafe Niloufer, and Mohd Amin, Board Member – TSCS, along with the dedicated staff of TSCS.

During the camp, TSCS President Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal briefed Mr. Shashank Anumula and other guests about the critical Thalassemia situation in Telangana and emphasized the urgent need for regular blood donors. He highlighted that the donated blood will be utilized for patients who require frequent transfusions to manage their condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal expressed his gratitude towards the donors, stating, “We are truly grateful to the 101 individuals who have stepped forward to donate blood and support Thalassemia patients. We are also honored by the presence of Mr. Shashank Anumula, who not only visited the camp but also donated blood himself. We urged him to continue promoting awareness about Thalassemia and the importance of regular blood donations.”

Mr. Shashank Anumula, speaking about the initiative, said, “TSCS has been playing a vital role in organizing large-scale blood donation drives across Hyderabad. We appreciate the efforts of all donors and supporters who contributed to this noble cause. We also pledge to raise awareness about Thalassemia and work towards its eradication.”

TSCS has been actively advocating for a Government Order (G.O) to make the HbA2 antenatal test mandatory for every pregnant woman, a crucial step in preventing the birth of Thalassemia Major children.