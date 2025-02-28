CAG Report on Delhi’s Public Health Infrastructure to be Presented in Assembly by CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is set to present the much-anticipated Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

This report aims to provide an in-depth review of the state of government hospitals and healthcare services in the national capital, exposing the reality of the healthcare system under the previous administration.

Key Findings of the CAG Report

According to sources, this will be the second CAG report presented in the Assembly, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health infrastructure in Delhi as of 2024. The report is expected to shed light on:

The availability and condition of government hospitals and health centers.

The operational efficiency of Mohalla Clinics.

The adequacy of medical staff, including doctors and nurses.

The supply and accessibility of essential medicines and medical equipment.

Whether budget allocations in the health sector were utilized effectively.

Political Fallout: BJP Attacks Previous Government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in criticizing the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, alleging severe deficiencies in government hospitals. BJP leaders claim that patients have struggled to receive timely treatment, with many being turned away due to a lack of facilities, medicines, and staff.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh stated, “The previous government boasted about its achievements in healthcare, but the reality is starkly different. This CAG report will uncover the truth.”

The Mohalla Clinic initiative, a flagship scheme of the previous administration, has also been under scrutiny. Several reports have highlighted issues such as doctor shortages, lack of essential medicines, and inadequate patient care, which the upcoming CAG findings are expected to confirm.

Evaluation of Government Spending on Healthcare

The report will also assess how effectively the Delhi government allocated and utilized its health sector budget for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Despite the previous government’s claims of substantial investments in healthcare, questions remain as to whether patients truly benefited from these allocations.

The CAG’s investigation will determine:

If allocated funds were spent as intended.

The extent of discrepancies between the government’s claims and actual ground conditions.

The effectiveness of healthcare programs in improving patient care.

CAG’s Audit on Delhi Excise Policy Also Under Review

Earlier this week, CM Rekha Gupta tabled another CAG report in the Assembly, this time addressing the Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi. Covering the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21, this audit examined the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor in the capital. The findings have added another layer of controversy to the ongoing political debates in Delhi.

Extended Assembly Session for Critical Discussions

Given the significance of the CAG findings, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days until March 1. Lawmakers are expected to engage in intense deliberations over the report’s revelations, which could have major implications for policy-making and governance in the capital.