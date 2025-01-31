RG Kar financial case: Calcutta HC nixes Sandip Ghosh’s plea for more time before framing of charges

Kolkata: In a significant development regarding the financial irregularities case at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Calcutta High Court has rejected the plea of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the institution, for more time before the process of framing charges begins.

The case involves serious financial misconduct at the medical college, with multiple individuals, including Ghosh, being named in the investigation.

Calcutta High Court Rejects Plea for Delay in Charge Framing Process

On January 28, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court had already directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the charge-framing process in the financial irregularities case by February 6. Following this order, the trial process was set to commence.

However, on Friday, Ghosh’s defense counsel filed a petition requesting additional time before the charge-framing procedure.

This was in an effort to delay the trial process, but the court swiftly rejected the plea. Justice Ghosh pointed out that there had already been significant delays in the initiation of the trial process.

Delays in the Trial Process and CBI Investigation

The delay in framing charges against Sandip Ghosh and the other accused individuals had been caused by various procedural issues. Initially, the process of framing charges could not begin due to the lack of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government, which is a mandatory requirement when filing charges against any government employee, including Ghosh. The NOC is essential for initiating any trial process against state officials.

Despite these delays, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in November 2024, which set the stage for the charge-framing process.

After the necessary NOC was obtained from the state government, the CBI was able to move forward with the process, which led to Justice Ghosh’s directive on January 28 to complete the charge-framing by February 6.

Parallel Investigations by CBI and Enforcement Directorate

The R.G. Kar Medical College financial case is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case.

While the CBI initiated the investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to look into potential money laundering activities.

The dual probes by both agencies have heightened the seriousness of the case, with Ghosh and his associates facing scrutiny from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The CBI’s chargesheet includes five individuals: Ghosh, his assistant-cum-bodyguard Afsar Alir, private contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, and junior doctor Ashish Pandey. All five accused are currently in judicial custody.

Financial Irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College

The case stems from a series of alleged financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College, one of Kolkata’s prominent medical institutions.

The investigation has uncovered multiple instances of embezzlement and misuse of funds intended for various projects and initiatives at the college. These irregularities were initially brought to light through internal audits and subsequent whistleblower complaints.

As the investigation progresses, the CBI and ED are focusing on tracing the flow of funds and identifying all individuals and entities involved in the financial misconduct. The authorities are also looking into whether these irregularities were part of a larger, coordinated scheme involving multiple stakeholders, including contractors and government officials.

Impact on R.G. Kar Medical College and Legal Consequences

The case has caused significant controversy within the medical and academic community, as R.G. Kar Medical College has been regarded as one of the oldest and most prestigious medical institutions in Kolkata.

The allegations of financial mismanagement have raised questions about the administration and accountability at the college, putting its reputation at stake.

The legal proceedings against the accused, including Sandip Ghosh, will play a pivotal role in determining the extent of the financial misconduct and the culpability of those involved.

The completion of the charge-framing process by February 6 will be an important step in bringing clarity to the case, and the subsequent trial will seek to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

With the charge-framing process set to commence soon, the case will move to the next stage in the judicial system. If charges are formally framed against the accused, the trial will proceed, and each individual will have the opportunity to present their defense.

Given the high-profile nature of the case and the involvement of prominent individuals, the legal proceedings are expected to attract significant public and media attention.

The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications for the future management and oversight of medical institutions in the region, particularly in terms of financial transparency and accountability.

As the judicial process unfolds, all eyes will be on the Calcutta High Court and the investigative agencies as they work to bring justice to those affected by the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.