Calcutta High Court Highlights Far-Reaching Impact of RG Kar Medical College Financial Scam

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday observed that the financial irregularities at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital would have a profound and far-reaching impact on the internal administrative functioning of government institutions, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Serious Implications on Government and Healthcare Systems

A division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth emphasized that the magnitude of the scam not only compromised administrative procedures but could also adversely affect healthcare services in West Bengal.

The court underscored the need for a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents from undermining public trust in government-run institutions.

Key Allegations in the RG Kar Financial Scam

According to the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the financial scam at R.G. Kar Medical College revolves around multiple criminal activities, including:

Manipulation in the tendering process : Irregularities in awarding contracts and bypassing government-mandated protocols.

: Irregularities in awarding contracts and bypassing government-mandated protocols. Bypassing the Public Works Department (PWD) : Infrastructure-related work was outsourced to private contractors without adhering to state regulations.

: Infrastructure-related work was outsourced to private contractors without adhering to state regulations. Smuggling of biomedical waste : Hazardous hospital waste was allegedly being smuggled and misused for illicit activities.

: Hazardous hospital waste was allegedly being smuggled and misused for illicit activities. Illegal organ trade: Unidentified bodies received at the hospital morgue for autopsy were reportedly exploited for organ trafficking, with organs being sold at premium prices in illicit markets.

The Mastermind and Key Accused

The CBI chargesheet has named five primary accused in the scam, who are currently in judicial custody:

Sandip Ghosh – Former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, identified as the mastermind behind the financial irregularities. Afsar Alir – Ghosh’s assistant and bodyguard, allegedly involved in key operations of the scam. Biplab Sinha – A private contractor linked to corrupt deals. Suman Hazra – Another private contractor involved in the illegal infrastructure works. Ashish Pandey – A junior doctor reportedly complicit in the organ trade and other illicit dealings.

Legal Developments and Next Steps

During the hearing, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to complete the handover of all case-related documents to the defense counsels of the accused by Wednesday. Additionally, the division bench mandated that upon receiving these documents, the counsels must update the special court in Kolkata, where the charge-framing and trial proceedings are set to begin.

The next hearing at the division bench is scheduled for February 18, 2025, where a clearer timeline for the completion of the charge-framing process is expected. Legal experts predict that once charge-framing is concluded, the case will move into an intensive trial phase, bringing critical revelations to light.

Political and Social Fallout of the Scam

The RG Kar financial scandal has sparked outrage among the public and opposition parties, who are demanding stricter regulations and oversight in government hospitals. Healthcare professionals and activists have raised concerns about the severe ethical violations, particularly the allegations of illegal organ trafficking. The case has drawn national attention, reinforcing the need for stronger governance and accountability in medical institutions.

Public Demand for Transparency and Accountability

With increasing media scrutiny and public protests, the demand for justice in the RG Kar scam is at an all-time high. Legal experts believe this case could set a precedent for exposing corruption in the healthcare sector and ensuring stringent measures to prevent such crimes in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes remain on the judiciary to ensure a fair and transparent legal process, while the healthcare community and citizens await reforms to safeguard the integrity of medical institutions.