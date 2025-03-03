Calcutta High Court Petition Alleges Biased Probe in Jadavpur University Violence Case

Kolkata: A fresh legal challenge has emerged over the recent violence at Jadavpur University (JU), with a petition filed in the Calcutta High Court accusing the Kolkata Police of conducting a biased and one-sided investigation.

The case stems from the March 1 incident, in which two university students sustained injuries and were hospitalized after allegedly being hit by the vehicle of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Allegations of Bias in Investigation

The petitioner has highlighted serious concerns regarding the impartiality of the police probe, claiming that all seven FIRs filed in connection with the incident were lodged against protesting JU students. Notably, two of these FIRs were registered suo motu by the police, while the remaining five were based on complaints filed by the Trinamool Congress-affiliated West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

However, the petition points out that not a single complaint from the affected students was entertained by the authorities, despite two students suffering injuries severe enough to warrant hospitalization. The legal challenge seeks judicial intervention to ensure a fair and balanced investigation into the matter.

High Court Admits Petition

A single-judge bench, presided over by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, has admitted the petition. The case is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, raising the prospect of potential legal scrutiny into the conduct of the investigation by Kolkata Police.

Incident Overview: Minister’s Car Allegedly Hits Students

The ruckus at Jadavpur University erupted on March 1 when Minister Bratya Basu’s vehicle entered the campus. Student protestors, demanding immediate elections for the university’s student council, reportedly attempted to stop the minister’s car. What followed was a scuffle between the security personnel and the students.

Protesting students have alleged that the Minister’s vehicle deliberately ran into two of their fellow demonstrators, inflicting serious injuries that required hospitalization. The confrontation also reportedly led to minor injuries to Minister Basu, who later fell sick and was taken to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Political and Student Reactions

The incident has triggered widespread criticism from opposition parties and student organizations. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), called for a university-wide strike on Monday in solidarity with the injured students. However, the strike has remained largely peaceful, with no reports of violence or tension so far.

Despite the protests, the ongoing Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) examination, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, remained unaffected. Authorities ensured that examination centers were excluded from the purview of the strike, allowing students to continue their assessments without disruption.

What’s Next?

With the High Court now involved, the direction of the investigation could change significantly. The hearing on Tuesday may determine whether the Kolkata Police’s approach will face judicial scrutiny and whether the injured students will have their grievances addressed through a fair probe. Meanwhile, political observers continue to monitor the situation closely, as the case has broader implications for student rights and police accountability in West Bengal.

As tensions simmer, stakeholders—including student organizations, university authorities, and political leaders—await the court’s decision, which could shape the future of student activism and law enforcement policies in the state.