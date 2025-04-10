Calcutta High Court Seeks Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal Police to submit a detailed report explaining the FIR filed against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in relation to a Ram Navami procession held on April 6 in the Howrah district.

FIR Filed Over Alleged Violation of Court-Imposed Restrictions

The FIR accuses the VHP of violating restrictions set by the court regarding the number of participants allowed in the religious procession. However, the VHP has challenged this FIR in court, arguing that the rally adhered to the participation cap.

VHP Claims Compliance with Court Orders

During the hearing on Thursday, the VHP’s legal counsel submitted identity documents and a participant list, claiming that only 303 individuals took part in the procession. The counsel further stated that onlookers gathered along the roads were wrongly counted as participants by the police.

Court Directs Submission of Justification Report

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who presided over the hearing, has directed the West Bengal Police to justify the filing of the FIR. The report, along with supporting documentation, must be submitted to the court by April 25.

APS Also Named in Similar FIR

In addition to the VHP, another organisation—Anjani Putra Sena (APS)—is facing similar charges over a separate Ram Navami procession held in the same district on the same date. Both organisations were initially denied permission but later received court clearance for the events.