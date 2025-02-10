Calcutta High Court Warns Bengal Police: CAPF May Be Deployed for Illegal Building Demolition

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has issued a stern warning to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Bengal Police, stating that it may summon Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) if local authorities fail to demolish an illegal building in Narkeldanga, North Kolkata, within the given deadline.

Justice Amrita Sinha, presiding over a single-judge bench, set a strict deadline of March 10 for KMC to complete the demolition with the assistance of Kolkata Police.

If the authorities fail to act within the stipulated time, the court will order CAPF to step in and ensure the demolition process is carried out.

Background of the Illegal Construction Case

The illegal five-storey structure in Narkeldanga has been under scrutiny for a considerable period. KMC had earlier declared the construction unauthorized, issued demolition notices, and even obtained a court order to proceed with the removal of the structure.

However, despite these measures, no action has been taken, leaving the building standing in violation of municipal laws.

During the latest court hearing, KMC officials revealed that they were unable to proceed with the demolition due to a lack of cooperation from Kolkata Police. The authorities stated that they required police assistance to vacate the building’s occupants before starting the demolition.

Justice Sinha took serious note of this delay and warned that if the state police continued to be uncooperative, central forces would be brought in to enforce the court’s order.

Calcutta High Court’s Stern Warning

Justice Sinha emphasized that since KMC had already issued a demolition order, it bore the responsibility of executing the court’s directive. The judge stated, “If cooperation from the city police is not available, there will be no other option but to seek assistance from central forces to ensure the demolition.”

The judge also expressed concerns about the rule of law in West Bengal, questioning why local police were failing to comply with court orders.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized on the issue, criticizing the state government and claiming that law enforcement is failing to function effectively. According to BJP leaders, the need for CAPF intervention in such matters highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Political Reactions and Public Response

The issue has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is deliberately obstructing the demolition due to political influences.

BJP spokespersons have claimed that illegal constructions in Kolkata thrive due to political patronage, making it difficult for municipal authorities to enforce regulations.

On the other hand, TMC leaders have defended the administration, stating that police cooperation was not an issue and that the demolition process was being delayed due to procedural constraints. The state government has yet to officially comment on the High Court’s warning.

Legal Implications and Future Course of Action

The Calcutta High Court’s firm stance on this matter sets a significant precedent for handling illegal constructions in the city.

Legal experts believe that if CAPF is deployed, it will signal judicial intolerance toward administrative inefficiency and non-compliance with court orders. The court’s deadline of March 10 now puts immense pressure on KMC and Bengal Police to act swiftly or risk central intervention.