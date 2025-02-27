Call for Lie Detector Test: SS Rajamouli Accused of ‘Torture’ in Suicide Note

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has landed in controversy following the tragic suicide of his former associate and executive producer of Yamadonga, U. Srinivasa Rao.

The unexpected incident has sent shockwaves across the Tollywood industry, as the late producer’s final words have ignited a heated debate.

Shocking Allegations Against S.S. Rajamouli

Srinivasa Rao, 34, reportedly left behind a selfie video and a letter addressed to his close friends before taking his own life. In his messages, he allegedly accused Baahubali director Rajamouli of subjecting him to immense mental “torture,” which, according to him, pushed him to the extreme step.

Public Outcry and Demands for Investigation

Following the shocking revelations, there has been a massive uproar on social media, with netizens and industry insiders calling for a thorough probe into the matter. Many have demanded that the police initiate a suo motu case against Rajamouli to uncover the truth behind Srinivasa Rao’s claims.

Also Read: Yash’s “Toxic”: A Game-Changing Movie in Kannada and English That Will Stir the Industry

Some even suggest that the award-winning filmmaker should undergo a lie detector test to clear his name and put the allegations to rest. With the controversy gaining momentum, Tollywood is abuzz with speculation about what truly transpired between Rajamouli and his former close friend.

Police Yet to Take Action

Despite the growing demand for legal intervention, the police have yet to make an official statement regarding the case. Meanwhile, S.S. Rajamouli and his team have remained silent on the matter, further intensifying curiosity and concern.

As the shocking case unfolds, the Tollywood industry and Rajamouli’s fans await clarity on the allegations. Will the authorities take action? Will the director respond to the serious accusations? Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.