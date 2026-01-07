Can Beer Really Dissolve Kidney Stones? Here is What Doctors Says

Hyderabad: In recent years, the number of people suffering from kidney stones has increased sharply. Along with this rise, several myths and misconceptions have also spread—one of the most common being that drinking beer can dissolve kidney stones. Health experts, however, warn that this belief is dangerous and unscientific.

Kidney Stones and Popular Misconceptions

People experiencing symptoms like severe abdominal pain, burning sensation while urinating, and frequent urination often look for quick home remedies. One such misconception is that beer helps flush out or dissolve kidney stones. But how much truth is there in this claim?

Does Drinking Beer Dissolve Kidney Stones?

According to medical experts, beer does NOT dissolve kidney stones. In fact, alcohol consumption can worsen kidney health rather than improve it.

Doctors explain that:

Beer acts as a diuretic , increasing urine output

, increasing urine output This leads to rapid loss of water from the body

The body becomes dehydrated, which is harmful for kidney stone patients

For kidney stones to pass naturally, the body needs plenty of water, not dehydration.

Why Beer Can Make Kidney Stones Worse

Health specialists highlight several risks linked to beer consumption:

Beer dehydrates the body , making stones harder

, making stones harder Kidneys are forced to work harder than normal

Beer contains high levels of purines

Purines increase uric acid levels in the body

in the body High uric acid speeds up the formation of new kidney stones

If a kidney stone is larger than 5 mm, it usually cannot pass on its own. Drinking beer in such cases may increase urinary pressure, causing the stone to get stuck in the urinary tract.

Serious Health Risks Involved

Doctors warn that beer consumption in kidney stone cases can lead to:

Unbearable pain

Urinary tract infections

Long-term kidney damage

Possible harm to the liver and kidneys

Although excessive urination may give the false impression that stones are being flushed out, in the long run, alcohol can cause serious internal damage.

What Should You Do If You Have Kidney Stones?

Instead of self-treatment, health experts strongly advise:

Consult a doctor immediately

Drink at least 3–4 litres of water daily

Follow natural preventive methods like lemon juice intake

Avoid alcohol completely if you have kidney issues

Take medical treatment based on the size and type of stone

Final Word from Health Experts

The belief that beer dissolves kidney stones is a medical myth. Rather than curing the problem, beer can increase complications and worsen kidney health. People with kidney stone symptoms should rely on medical advice, not misleading remedies.

