Can fish powder help meet protein requirements in children?

New Delhi: Fish powder, or fish protein powder, is a dietary supplement made from dried and powdered fish that can help manage the protein gap in children, said health experts as part of National Nutrition Week on Monday.

National Nutrition Week is observed annually from September 1 to September 7. The theme this year is ‘Nutritious Diets for Everyone’.

Data shows more than 50 per cent of children, under the age of 5, suffer from chronic malnutrition in India. In June, 17 per cent of children under six were underweight, 36 per cent were stunted, and 6 per cent were wasted, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi informed the Lok Sabha.

Fish powder is a high-quality protein source, it contains essential amino acids, providing excellent nutritional support. It is also rich in micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids.

“Fish powder offers numerous benefits, particularly in addressing protein deficiency and supporting overall health, making it a valuable supplement,” Soumita Biswas, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS.

The expert noted it can help enhance the nutritional value of food products, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly. It is also affordable and easily accessible, making it an ideal solution for addressing protein deficiency in the country.

Recently, health officials in Assam’s Kamrup district used fish powder in meals as part of a pilot project in 2022-23 under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), to combat malnutrition in the state.

Lauding the infusion of fish powder in meals Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that it “reduced malnutrition among children under 10 years of age significantly”.

“Fish powder and other marine sources of protein can be more widely used to meet the protein gap in children,” said Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation, in a recent post on X.com.

“It plays a vital role in meeting the protein gap by addressing protein deficiency, particularly in regions with limited access to quality protein sources. It can be used for food fortification, adding protein to products like cereals, soups, and snacks,” Biswas added.

It can also be used as a protein-rich feed supplement for poultry, livestock, and aquaculture, promoting healthy growth and development.

Jyoti Khaniojh, Nutrition And Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj said: “Fish powder supports children’s growth, cognitive function, and immune health while being easy to digest and hypoallergenic (relatively unlikely to cause an allergic reaction)”.

“By seamlessly integrating into various foods, it helps bridge protein gaps in picky eaters and those with dietary restrictions,” Khaniojh told IANS.